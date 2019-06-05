Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas and RUSNANO to explore further opportunities to increase footprint in Russia and re-enforce leading market position

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 05 June 2019





Vestas and RUSNANO today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding localisation of equipment for the Russian sustainable energy market, including supply chain optimisation, local manufacturing of wind turbine components and Vestas considering the possibility of using technology developed by RUSNANO portfolio companies. The MoU was signed in relation to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and seeks to strengthen Vestas and Rusnano's position in the growing Russian sustainable energy market.

Signing the MoU, Anders Runevad, Vestas President and CEO, said: "We continue to strengthen our leading position in Russia together with RUSNANO and today's Memorandum of Understanding underlines our long-term commitment to leading the sustainable energy expansion in Russia. The memorandum furthermore exemplifies how Vestas works with partners such as RUSNANO to develop solutions that benefits local communities through investments and jobs, while also driving the green energy transition".

Today's MoU follows Vestas' role as technology partner in the Wind Energy Development Fund, which is the joint investment fund established by RUSNANO and Fortum, a leading Finnish clean energy company. The fund is already committed to installing wind projects in Russia with a total capacity of almost 2 GW until 2023 and continues searching for projects that can promote localisation of the supply chain and manufacturing. In 2018, Vestas and RUSNANO partnered on the localisation of the supply chain, including local manufacturing of key wind turbine components.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Riis

Head of Communications

Mobile: +45 4181 3922

Email: ANPRR@vestas.com

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,500 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

About RUSNANO

RUSNANO Joint-Stock Company was founded in March 2011 through reorganization of state corporation Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies. JSC RUSNANO contributes to implementation of the state policy on the development of the nanotechnology industry by investing directly and through investment funds of nanotechnology in financially effective high-technology projects providing the development of new production facilities in the Russian Federation. Its primary investment focus is in electronics, optoelectronics and telecommunications, healthcare and biotechnology, metallurgy and metalwork, energy, mechanical engineering and instrument making, construction and industrial materials, chemicals and petrochemicals. 100 percent of RUSNANO's shares are state owned. Thanks to RUSNANO's investments, there are currently 97 factories and R&D Centers opened in 37 regions in Russia. JSC RUSNANO has profit for the last 5 years.

Management of assets of RUSNANO JSC is carried out by Limited Liability Company established in December 2013, RUSNANO Management Company. Anatoly Chubais is the Chairman of its Executive Board.

Work to establish nanotechnology infrastructure and carry out educational programs is fulfilled by RUSNANO's Fund for Infrastructure and Educational Programs , which was also established during the reorganization of the Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies.

Attachment