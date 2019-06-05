TrueCommerce ecUtopia Featured on RangeMe Services Online Platform

The placement introduces simplified trading partner connectivity options for immediate retail readiness in the retail ecosystem

PITTSBURGH, June 05, 2019, its new division, is now featured on RangeMe Services. This placement on the leading online platform that facilitates new product discovery throughout the retail community, will allow suppliers with limited technology capabilities to adopt TrueCommerce offerings with confidence, helping them do business in every direction.



"We are excited to be featured on RangeMe Services, a leading online discovery platform for retailers and suppliers," said TrueCommerce President Ross Elliott. "We are riding the industry's digital transformation, and it's another marvelous opportunity to introduce our unified commerce capabilities to the retail and supplier community. Our recent acquisition of ecUtopia, a strong retail industry player, accelerates TrueCommerce's expansion in this attractive vertical."

RangeMe Services is the resource that retailers, suppliers and manufacturers use to discover, evaluate, and connect with service providers throughout the product development lifecycle. Suppliers are directed to RangeMe Services to discover, evaluate and connect with vendors like TrueCommerce ecUtopia, which enable them to be retail ready. While early-stage brands leverage RangeMe Services to make their first retail connection, established brands benefit by remaining agile through a myriad service options. For buyers, that means a wider assortment of shelf-ready products and brands will be at their fingertips, translating into getting newer, on-trend items into consumers' hands faster than ever before.

TrueCommerce ecUtopia, just listed on RangeMe, is a powerful platform that enables collaborative trade and supply chain management capabilities between retailers and suppliers of all sizes. It gives the RangeMe community members immediate access to TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and applications that connect customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their unified commerce initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/solutions/truecommerce-platform/web-based-edi

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers with an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe gives increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.