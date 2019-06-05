Verizon, Trimble, and Zonar follow closely in overall rankings; TomTom tumbles to tenth place

Ranked as the top Commercial Telematics vendor, Geotab scored highest in the overall categories of implementation and innovation and had the highest scores for four of the twelve ranking criteria stated ABI Research, a global tech market advisory firm. Geotab was closely followed by Verizon, Trimble, and Zonar in overall rankings.

The Commercial Telematics competitive assessment ranked 12 major vendors in this industry Arvento, G7, Geotab, Gurtam, Masternaut, MiX Telematics, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, TomTom Telematics, Trimble, Verizon, and Zonar using ABI Research's proven, unbiased innovation/implementation criteria framework. Each vendor was analyzed based on a combination of prognostics analytics, monitoring, open platforms, features, tech development, UI/UX, market share, geo coverage, vertical segments, partnerships, financial strength, and solution options.

To qualify as a commercial telematics solutions vendor, the company needed to have approximately 400,000 active subscribers specifically within the commercial vehicle market. These subscriptions will exceed 45 million globally this year for a systems revenue of over US$17 billion. The fast-growing service-based fleet subscriptions are forecasted to grow by a nearly 19% CAGR from 2019-2024.

Geotab scored highest in implementation, followed by Verizon, Trimble, Gurtam, and Omnitracs. "Verizon continued to take the market share lead with over 1.59 million active subscribers, followed by Geotab at 1.36 million, Trimble at 1.28 million, and Omnitracs at 1.1 million," explained Susan Beardslee, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. "Geographic expansion will prove critical to continued growth, which is why Gurtam led geographic coverage with solutions in over 130 countries, followed closely by MiX Telematics in over 120 countries."

Geotab was also ranked first innovation, followed by Verizon,Trimble, and Zonar. Both Trimble and Zonar had the top scores for differentiated preventative maintenance, prognostics analytics, with the former offering both broad vertical coverage and customizable analytics and the latter standing out for its unique vertical capabilities with Daimler and Continental. Verizon had top innovation scores for features and UI/UX and finished within the top three ratings for the remaining innovation criteria.

Conversely, TomTom Telematics tumbles from fourth in the 2018 Commercial Telematics competitive assessment to tenth place in the rankings this year. This tumble has been influenced by their overall commercial telematics growth being well under industry averages, and a troubling decline in critical monthly revenue per subscription.

These findings are from ABI Research's Commercial Telematics competitive assessment report. This report is part of the company's Intelligent Transportation eFreight research service, which provides strategic guidance for transportation suppliers. Competitive Assessment reports offer comprehensive analysis of implementation strategies and innovation, coupled with market share analysis, to offer unparalleled insight into a company's performance and standing in comparison to its competitors.

