Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest inventory forecasting solution for an e-commerce company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to maintain an efficient production cycle and accurately fulfill customers' demands by delivering products on time. Also, the study highlights how our inventory forecasting solution helped the client to reduce obsolete stocks and formulate sales strategies to achieve a savings of $7 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005647/en/

Inventory forecasting solution for an e-commerce company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With fluctuating market demands and evolving customer requirements, e-commerce companies in the US are facing challenges in demand management and resource allocation. Also, e-commerce companies are facing difficulties in managing supplies and accurately planning budgets to keep their operations running smoothly. This necessitates e-commerce companies to leverage inventory forecasting solutions to properly plan inventory and resources to meet future market demand. Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution has helped many companies to avoid conditions of overstocks and stock-outs and adapt to unexpected market fluctuations by maintaining adequate inventory.

The business challenge: The client is an e-commerce firm based out of Northeastern United States. The client faced difficulties in scheduling production, managing market demand, and identifying the target stock levels to meet the rising demand for products. Moreover, they witnessed a huge decline in the sales rate due to product stockouts at times of higher demand. The client, therefore, wanted to keep the right inventory in stock to meet the rising market demand. With Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution, they also wanted to lower storage cost, manage resources, effectively plan inventory by forecasting future demands, and make smarter decisions regarding production and distribution.

The solution offeredWith Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution, the client was able to gain detailed insights into their historical sales record and competitors' stock supplies. This helped them to understand how their competitors adapted to market fluctuations by maintaining adequate inventory. Also, the client was able to identify products with high demand in the market. With Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution, they were able to efficiently manage the inventory and lower storage cost. Furthermore, Infiniti's solution helped the client to optimize inventory and increase turnover rates.

Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution helped the client to:

Reduce the direct and indirect costs of keeping the obsolete inventory

Dynamically adapt to the market demand

Infiniti's inventory forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Mitigating the risk of stock-outs during periods of high demand

Managing workforce and distribution process

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

