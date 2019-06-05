SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their purchasing and supply chain management study for a telecommunications company.

Project background

The company wanted to reduce operating costs and streamline operations in countries such as the United States, Mexico, Brazil, China, and India. The total engagement period that was agreed upon with the client was two weeks.

Objective 1: The company wanted to centralize operations and standardize processes to enhance their purchasing and supply chain management.

The company wanted to centralize operations and standardize processes to enhance their purchasing and supply chain management. Objective 2: They also wanted to address issues such as concentrated supplier markets, faster technological shifts, and complex purchasing portfolios resulting in high operational costs.

They also wanted to address issues such as concentrated supplier markets, faster technological shifts, and complex purchasing portfolios resulting in high operational costs.

"Improving purchasing and supply chain management process is a must for companies to proactively identify the requirement for goods and address customers' demands," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of two weeks, the client a leading multinational telecommunications company - formulated purchasing and supply management strategies and centralized their purchasing process. The solution offered helped them to:

Minimize turnaround time for processing Purchase Requisition requests by 60%.

Improve operational efficiency by adopting effective purchasing strategies.

Outcome: The purchasing and supply chain management solution offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to devise resource deployment model and improve the operational efficiency. This helped the client to ensure timely delivery of goods and boost customer experience. The purchasing and supply chain management solution offered further helped the client to avoid late shipments from suppliers, hold-ups on production lines, and errors in distribution channels.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

