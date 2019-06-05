Fsight and international energy companies have launched one of the most advanced distributed energy peer-to-peer pilot projects in the world.In today's multifaceted energy world, a growing number of prosumer assets are increasing the complexity of power grids. Decentralized systems with solar generation, wind turbines, and electric vehicles provide promise for a decarbonized future, but also bring along challenges for both utilities and prosumers. One company, Fsight, is providing insight to the energy grid of the future with the development of a pilot project in Israel using its Energy AI solution. ...

