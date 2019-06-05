Internet Marketing Company: Why Drivers Should Insure Multiple Vehicles With The Same Company

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains why insuring multiple cars by the same company will help drivers save car insurance money.

Multi-car insurance policies are designed for households with two or more passenger vehicles. These vehicles are covered under a single policy. You pay less than you would if you insured each car individually. The benefits of a multi-car insurance policy are obvious. But there are certain requirements to be eligible for a multi-car insurance policy.

A multi-car insurance policy can be designed to cover up to five cars and it offers all the same benefits as regular policies.

Usually, insurers will provide a discount for insuring multiple vehicles with them. You can usually choose different levels of multi-car insurance and different deductibles for each of the vehicles, all of which must be registered at the same address. The 12-month policy generally kicks in on the date that the last car insurance is up for renewal - short term cover will be given on other cars in the interim.

Multi-car policies can help to cut insurance costs for households with more than one car. This includes families, couples or friends living together with more than one car, as well as immediate families with cars at different addresses. Like with any insurance policy, the plan is not designed to fit all. While multi car insurance policies can offer significant discounts, it's not always cheaper than insuring cars separately with different providers. This happens because the cost of getting a car insured depends on a huge range of factors such as the age and experience of the driver and the cost and performance of the car. This could mean that one car is dragging up the overall cost of the quote when they could get a cheaper quote with another insurer separately.

In the case of a multi-car policy, you will have to make one monthly payment at the same, at the same place. You don't have to remember all the places where to pay the policies and the due dates for each one if you would have chosen to go with different car policies at different insurers.

