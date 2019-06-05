CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified on 05 June 2019 that the Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMRs) listed below have acquired shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan as follows:

Director: Number of shares: Barnabas Hurst-Bannister 348 Mark Keogh 1,916 PDMR: Suzanne Deery 1,185 Richard Wood 2,221

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Barnabas Hurst-Bannister 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.217779 348



d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-05 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.217779 1,916



d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-05 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Deery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Human Resources b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.217779 1,185



d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-05 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Americas b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.217779 2,221



d)

Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-05 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

05 June 2019

