This report reviews Poland's mobile market, providing profiles of the major operators together with updated operating and financial results, and covering recent regulatory measures and spectrum auction results. The report also assesses the reach and capabilities of mobile technologies as deployed by operators, and details developments in mobile services and applications.

Poland's mobile market in recent years has been characterised by the rapid extension of LTE networks and the development of mobile data services based on newly released and refarmed spectrum. In addition, the telecom regulator and operators alike are preparing for 5G, with the regulator embarking on a long-term strategy and with operators such as Orange Poland trialling services based on 5G technologies. Commercial services are expected to be launched in 2020 or 2021.

Mobile penetration in Poland is above the European average, standing at almost 138% by mid-2018. This reflects the continuing popularity among consumers to keep two or more SIM cards, which has distorted the real mobile penetration rate. Nevertheless, the distortion has been addressed on two fronts: by network operators being encouraged to disconnect dormant SIM cards, and by legislation, effective from February 2017, which obliges subscribers of prepaid services to register their details. These forces have resulted in a significant readjustment in the number of subscribers in the market, which continued into 2018.

The market has effective competition from a number of MNOs, and has room for more than two dozen MVNOs, though many of these are small-scale. ARPU has been adversely affected by retail tariff competition and by regulatory mandated reductions in mobile termination rates and roaming tariffs. However, operators anticipate that ARPU will rise in line with consumer adoption of mobile data services, facilitated by improved network infrastructure. LTE networks provide near national population coverage, facilitated by operators having made greater use of concessions in the 800MHz and 2600MHz bands and having refarmed spectrum used for GSM and 3G services.

Key Developments:

NetWorkS! Joint venture increases LTE spectrum allocation

Polkomtel's LTE-A service data rate increased to 300Mb/s

New legislation waives spectrum fees for technology trials

Orange Poland elects not to renew 450MHz licence, launches commercial Wi-Fi Calling service, begins 5G trials

T-Mobile Poland launches NB-IoT services

Regulator removes operator obligations on the SMS market

Polkomtel trials LTE-B and VoWi-Fi technologies

Regulator annuls results of the 2007 1800MHz auction

SMS use falls in the wake of OTT alternative services

Report update includes the regulator's market data reports, State Statistics data for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

CenterNet

Polkomtel (Plus)

T-Mobile Poland

P4/Play

Orange Poland (PTK Centertel)

Mobyland.

