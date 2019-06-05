Therapeutic vaccine TG4001, administered as a single agent, demonstrated statistically significant curative activity at 30 months in randomized Phase 2b trial in HPV-associated CIN 2/3

Oncolytic virus TG6002 shows increased tumor selectivity and strong antitumor activity in several preclinical models

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors, announces the publication of two articles highlighting the potential of TG4001 and TG6002, two clinical-stage products, that are expected to generate new clinical data in H2 2019.

TG4001 in Gynecologic Oncology The data confirm the potential of TG4001 (Tipapkinogen Sovacivec), administered as a monotherapy, to treat precancerous HPV-induced lesions (cervical intraepithelial neoplasia CIN2/3). These clinical results, with a 30-month follow up, are highly supportive of the ongoing development of TG4001 in combination with avelumab in HPV-positive cancers, including head and neck carcinomas (NCT 03260023), for which efficacy data are expected in H2 2019. Of the 129 women randomized to TG4001 and 63 to placebo, complete resolution 1 was significantly higher in the vaccine group than placebo for CIN 2/3 regardless of the 13 high-risk HPV types assayed (24% vs. 10%, p 0.05).

was significantly higher in the vaccine group than placebo for CIN 2/3 regardless of the 13 high-risk HPV types assayed (24% vs. 10%, p 0.05). Irrespective of baseline HPV infection, viral DNA clearance 2 was higher in the vaccine group compared to placebo (p 0.01).

was higher in the vaccine group compared to placebo (p 0.01). TG4001 was well tolerated with the most common adverse events being injection site reactions. Ref: The efficacy and safety of Tipapkinogen Sovacivec therapeutic HPV vaccine in cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grades 2 and 3: Randomized controlled phase II trial with 2.5 years of follow-up, D.M. Harper, et al., Gynecologic Oncology https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ygyno.2019.03.250

TG6002 in Molecular Therapy Oncolytics Transgene provides detailed preclinical data on its oncolytic virus TG6002. Based on an optimized Copenhagen strain of vaccinia virus, TG6002 displays a proprietary double gene deletion (TK-RR-) and a patented FCU1 gene, that allows the production of chemotherapy (5-FU) directly in the tumor. TG6002 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study patients with colorectal cancer (NCT 03724071). TG6002 has an improved safety and efficacy profile and has shown to selectively replicate in tumor cells.

Several models highlight the promising activity of the oncolytic virus, particularly in colorectal carcinoma models. Ref: The Enhanced Tumor Specificity of TG6002, an Armed Oncolytic Vaccinia Virus Deleted in Two Genes Involved in Nucleotide Metabolism, J. Foloppe, et al., Molecular Therapy Oncolytics https://doi.org/10.1016/j.omto.2019.03.005

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

myvacTM, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio. TG4050, the first candidate selected from the myvacTM platform, will enter the clinic for the treatment of ovarian cancer and head and neck cancer.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr

1 Resolution: complete disappearance of CIN lesions.

2Viral clearance: disappearance of the high-risk HPV genotypes present at baseline.

