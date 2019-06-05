Match Group Inc.'s Trust Is Tested in New Report on How It Handles Customer Data

Recent research from ProPrivacy.com reveals how little dating app users know about Match Group

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPrivacy.com , a global resource for everyday tech users to reclaim their right to privacy through research, reviews, knowledge-sharing, investigations and direct action, announced today its recent research findings on the customer data usage of American Internet company, Match Group Inc.

ProPrivacy.com conducted a survey of over 500 American dating app users surrounding Match Group Inc.'s digital privacy implications. Match Group Inc. not only owns and operates Match.com, but also OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder and many other dating apps. Some of the main findings include:

Nearly half of Match Group's subscribers are not aware of the other dating platforms owned by parent company, InterActiveCorp (IAC).

Over 70% of subscribers across Match.com, Tinder, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish and others under IAC, express concern about the amount of data they share with the platforms.

Forty percent of surveyed participants have fallen victim to phishing when using a dating app.

"IAC says that this data sharing policy serves several purposes, including improving your chances at building significant connections with others," said Sean McGrath of ProPrivacy.com. "But it is clear that there are some hidden dangers within Match Group's set policies."

Even if a particular app is never used under the IAC name, ProPrivacy.com revealed that users could still find their personal information compromised. In fact, Tinder's privacy policy states "we do not promise, and you should not expect, that your personal information will always remain secure."

If users regularly use any of the dating services under the Match Group umbrella, IAC knows much more than the typical demographic breakdown, i.e. gender, age and relationship status. In more detail, they know the words users use the most, what turns them on/off, how many meetings have occurred, how many connections are ghosted and how much time was spent before swiping.

"Companies like IAC need to adopt much more transparent policies if we are to continue using them," said Peter Zaborszky, founder of ProPrivacy.com. "The only way to discover the links between the companies is to dive into the privacy policies or visit the holding company's corporate site. It's no surprise then, that our survey revealed nearly half (49%) of Tinder users, for example, had no idea that the parent company owned multiple online dating platforms."

Dating apps have become a key tool in modern society's quest to find love, but to ProPrivacy.com's conclusion on its research findings, users should have the right to know precisely when data is shared and how to control exactly what that data is. Click here to view the full survey results.

