The "Norway - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Norway's fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as Broadband Powerline, wireless broadband, and internet via satellite. The report also provides fixed-line broadband subscriber forecasts and assesses the strategies of the main players.

Norway's broadband penetration rate is among the highest in Europe. The market's development over the year has been supported by a technologically savvy populace and the efforts of providers to migrate subscribers to fast broadband services provided by fibre networks, VDSL and upgraded cable infrastructure. The leading ISPs Telenor and NextGenTel have also deployed services based on G.fast technology. The regulator has called on the government to help fund additional cable infrastructure to reduce the country's dependence on Telenor's networks, while recent regulator measures enable alternative operators to upgrade Telenor's infrastructure in areas where they provide services.

Key Developments:

Telenor and NextGenTel pursue G.fast technology;

Municipalities access EU-funded public Wi-Fi scheme;

Broadband sector shows continuing steady revenue growth;

Telenor purchases two local fibre providers;

The report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Synopsis

2. Introduction and statistical overview

2.1 Government support

2.2 Broadband statistics

2.3 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

3. Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

4. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

4.1 Telenor

4.2 NextGenTel

4.3 Other DSL developments

4.3.1 SDSL

4.3.2 ADSL2+

4.3.3 VDSL

4.3.4 G.fast

5. Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5.1 Utilities

5.2 Telenor

5.3 Other developments

6. Other fixed broadband services

6.1 Broadband Powerline (BPL)

6.2 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

6.2.1 Wireless broadband 2.3GHz band

6.2.2 Wireless LANs

6.2.3 Wi-Fi

6.2.4 WiMAX

6.2.5 Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

6.2.6 Internet via satellite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aksxov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005755/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Broadband