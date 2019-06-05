Availability of the Preparatory Documents

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a leading Phase 2/3 biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy technology applied to central nervous system (CNS), informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 26, 2019 at 09:00 am (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, has been published at the French official legal announcement publication "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" (BALO) on Monday, 20 May 2019. The convening notice will be published at the BALO and at a journal of legal notices on Friday, 7 June 2019.

Pursuant to applicable French laws and regulations, the preparatory documents and information for the Annual General Meeting are available and posted on the Company's website http://www.lysogene.com/media-center/annual-general-assembly-2019/

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the development strategy for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

