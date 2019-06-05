Xact Kapitalförvaltning AB has applied for its exchange traded funds to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the following exchange traded fund. ISIN Short name -------------------------- SE0007491295 XACT Ravaror -------------------------- Last day of trading is September 23, 2019. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB