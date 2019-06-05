AVBoss, an Online Shopping Comparison Platform for the Home Theater Market, is Officially Launched

Visitors to the new site can compare product details, prices and reviews from multiple retailers; through its product filtering system, users can also find products with the exact features they are looking for

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / The founders of AVBoss, a website that enables users to compare product details, prices and reviews across thousands of Home Theater products, are pleased to announce its launch.

To check out the new AVBoss website and learn more about it, please visit https://avboss.com.

As a spokesperson for AVBoss noted, the founders of the site understand that while people may want to purchase a home theater product, it can be overwhelming, confusing and time-consuming to piece together information from various sources just to come up with a shortlist when there are thousands of products to choose from.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch AVBoss, and provide consumers with an easy-to-navigate website that will allow them to narrow down their choices as quickly as possible.

Currently spanning 13 categories, for people who are looking for a new television or Blu ray player, to those who are in the market for one of the multitude of powered speakers, an AV receiver or projector, AVBoss is designed to be a one-stop source for anyone looking to purchase a home theater component.

"The main aspect of AVBoss is its product filtering system," the spokesperson noted, adding that "it is designed to be as extensive and intuitive to use as possible to save users hours of research."

For example, as the spokesperson noted, if shoppers are only interested in subwoofers with a driver size between 8 inches and 16 inches, they don't have to select 8 inches, 9 inches, 10 inches, etc. individually, they can simply type 8-16 in the input boxes. This also allows for more precise filtering too, like searching for a speaker with a maximum recommended power of 225 to 400 watts - important when people need to match components to avoid damage and get the best results in their system. Though intuitive and beneficial to users, this method of filtering products is rarely seen.

In addition, the spokesperson noted, AVBoss allows people to use category specific sorting.

"What this means is that if you go to the projector category, for example, you can sort results by resolution, brightness, lamp life, audible noise and other features to further narrow down your choices as quickly and easily as possible. In the television category, you can sort by screen size or refresh rate. In the subwoofer category, you can sort by RMS power, peak power or frequency response, and so on" the spokesperson noted.

AVBoss also includes user reviews that come from a number of sources, as well as expert reviews from online publications in the industry. Visitors to the site can see the average product rating, the rating breakdown and the pros and cons of each product to get a better idea of if the product might be for them at just a glance.

About AVBoss:

AVBoss is an online shopping comparison site for the Home Theater market. Users can take advantage of its extensive product filtering system to narrow down products to just the ones with the features and specs they are looking for, within their budget, as quickly and easily as possible. Read expert and user reviews from a variety of sources and publications, find products at the best price, and save time with its wishlist and compare features. For more information, please visit https://avboss.com.

Contact:

Nick Smith

info@avboss.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: AVBoss

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547838/AVBoss-an-Online-Shopping-Comparison-Platform-for-the-Home-Theater-Market-is-Officially-Launched