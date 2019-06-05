Cook Vetter Doerhoff & Landwehr P.C. (CVDL): Dale Doerhoff, an Attorney with the CVDL Law Firm in Jefferson City, Missouri, is Named as a Winner of an ICON Award

The ICON Awards Recognize Men and Women Over the Age of 60 for their Ongoing Success and Strong Leadership Both In and Outside the Field of Law

JEFFERSON CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / The attorneys at Cook Vetter Doerhoff & Landwehr P.C. (CVDL), a law firm in Jefferson City, Missouri, are pleased to announce that their partner Dale Doerhoff was recently honored with a 2019 ICON Award. Doerhoff received the award at a ceremony that was held on May 31 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

As a spokesperson for the law firm noted, the ICON Awards honor distinguished men and women over the age of 60 for their long-term success and leadership both within and beyond the field of law.

The ICON Awards were first launched in 2018 by Missouri Lawyers Media. The 2019 list of honorees includes founding partners, public officials and judges.

The fact that Doerhoff received such a prestigious and meaningful award will not surprise the many clients who he has assisted over the years with a variety of legal matters. Doerhoff, who has been with CVDL since 1976, has earned a well-deserved reputation for being a strong and able advocate for his clients.

"Dale has a broad range of legal experience and expertise that makes him highly effective in today's legal market," the spokesperson noted, adding that he has successfully handled numerous civil litigation matters including personal injury, commercial litigation, governmental issues, probate and trusts, business disputes, employment discrimination, and civil rights.

Doerhoff graduated with honors from the University of Missouri - Columbia School of Law and is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States, the United States Court of Appeals, and all state and federal courts in Missouri. As the spokesperson noted, he has served in a number of leadership roles related to law; this includes as President of The Missouri Bar from 2002-2003, as Chair of the Supreme Court of Missouri Civil Rules Committee from 2003 to present, and as the Chair of the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee from 2016 to present.

At CVDL, the attorneys are skilled advocates, negotiators, and confidential advisors with deep experience in a wide range of civil matters. With each client, large or small, they strive to provide outstanding legal service and achieve the best solution available. Integrity and diligence are their keys to success. For more information, please visit https://cvdl.net.

