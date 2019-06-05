

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday but maintained a largely positive bias. The choppy trading on the day comes on the heels of the substantial rally seen in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory. The Dow is up 119.19 points or 0.5 percent at 25,451.37, the Nasdaq is up 12.75 points or 0.2 percent at 7,539.86 and the S&P 500 is up 10.05 points or 0.4 percent at 2,813.32.



Stocks continue to benefit from optimism about an interest rate cut after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's pledged to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.



Citing uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations and other matters, Powell said in a speech on Tuesday that the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to support the economy.



Powell's comments were widely seen as an indication the Fed is prepared to discuss lowering interest rates if escalating global trade disputes weigh down economic growth.



However, the positive sentiment was partly offset by a report from payroll processor ADP showing much weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of May.



ADP said private sector employment edged up by 27,000 jobs in May after spiking by a downwardly revised 271,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 180,000 jobs compared to the jump of 275,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Job growth is moderating,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'Labor shortages are impeding job growth, particularly at small companies, and layoffs at brick-and-mortar retailers are hurting.'



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to climb by 185,000 jobs in May after surging up by 263,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



Sector News



Interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks continue to turn in some of the market's best performances in mid-day trading, resulting in a 1.6 percent advance by the Dow Jones Utility Average.



Commercial real estate stocks have also benefited from optimism about an interest rate cut, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index up by 1.2 percent.



On the other hand, a steep drop by the price of crude oil is contributing to weakness in the energy sector, as crude for July delivery is plunging $2.50 to $50.98 a barrel following the release of a report showing a weekly jump in U.S. crude oil inventories.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 3 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.9 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.6 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is unchanged at 2.119 percent.



