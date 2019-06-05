

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures recorded their best settlement since mid February on Wednesday, but well off the session's high as the dollar rebounded into positive territory after initial weakness.



Data showing a weaker hiring in U.S. private sector in the month of May aided the yellow metal's rise.



A rally in global stock markets too limited the yellow metal's upside. U.S. stocks moved up on rate cut hopes and on data showing an unexpected acceleration in the pace of service sector growth in the month of May.



The dollar index, which was down at 96.75 early on in the day, rallied to 97.27 later, gaining about 0.2% over previous close.



Gold futures for August ended up $4.90, or 0.4%, at $1,333.60 an ounce.



Silver futures for July ended up $0.022, at $14.791 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled lower by $0.0460, at $2.6230 per pound.



A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of U.S. service sector growth in the month of May.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index climbed to 56.9 in May after falling to 55.5 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in service sector activity.



The increase by the non-manufacturing index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to come in unchanged from the previous month.



Meanwhile, a report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment in the U.S. crept up by much less than expected in the month of May, edging up by 27,000 jobs in May after spiking by a downwardly revised 271,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 180,000 jobs compared to the jump of 275,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A downward revision in China's growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund supported gold.



The IMF, citing downside risks and high uncertainty surrounding trade tensions, lowered China's growth forecast for this year to 6.2% from 6.3% seen in April. The projection for next year was trimmed to 6% from 6.1%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX