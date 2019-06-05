

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, after data showed a big increase in U.S. crude stockpiles in the week ended May 31st.



A downward revision by the World Bank in its global growth forecast, the IMF's lower forecast for the Chinese economic growth and data from ADP showing a weak private sector employment growth in the U.S. raised concerns about energy demand and weighed on oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.80, or 3.4%, at $51.68 a barrel, after plunging to a low of $50.66 in the session, the weakest level since January 15.



On Tuesday, WTI crude futures ended up $0.23, or 0.4%, at $53.48 a barrel, snapping a 4-day losing streak.



Brent Crude oil futures were lower by about $1.30, or 2.1%, at $60.67 around mid afternoon.



WTI Crude futures have shed as much as 22% since hitting a high of $66.30 a barrel on 23 April 2019.



According to the data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) Wednesday morning, U.S. crude inventories rose by nearly 6.8 million barrels in the week to May 31, compared with analyst expectations for a 900,000 barrel decline.



Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.8 million barrels, the EIA data said.



The EIA data also showed a 208,000 barrels increase in gasoline supply last week. Distillate stockpiles declined by 1.08 million barrels.



The EIA report said oil production in the U.S. rose to an all-time high of 12.4 million barrels per day.



Late on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) released a report showing a surprise build in crude oil inventory of 3.545 million barrels for the week ending May 31.



The report also showed a stockpile increase of 2.7 million barrels in gasoline and a 6.3 million barrels increase in distillate supplies.



Oil prices have fallen substantially despite output reductions by OPEC and allies. The group is scheduled to meet early July to decide on future course of action with regard to output cuts.



