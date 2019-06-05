sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,026 Euro		+0,00
+0,38 %
WKN: A2AFH2 ISIN: CA37186Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: 4TE2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENESIS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENESIS METALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,039
0,047
22:30
0,037
0,05
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENESIS METALS CORP
GENESIS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENESIS METALS CORP0,026+0,38 %
SPROTT INC1,998-1,49 %