

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After fluctuating early in the session, stocks moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages extended the substantial rally seen in the previous session.



The major averages reached new highs for the session going into the close of trading. The Dow jumped 207.39 points or 0.8 percent to 25,539.57, the Nasdaq climbed 48.36 points or 0.6 percent to 7,575.48 and the S&P 500 advanced 22.88 points or 0.8 percent to 2,826.15.



Stocks continued to benefit from optimism about a potential interest rate cut after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's pledged to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.



Citing uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations and other matters, Powell said in a speech on Tuesday that the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to support the economy.



Powell's comments were widely seen as an indication the Fed is prepared to discuss lowering interest rates if escalating global trade disputes weigh down economic growth.



A report from payroll processor ADP showing much weaker than expected private sector job growth in May initially generated some negative sentiment but was subsequently seen as adding to the case for a rate cut.



ADP said private sector employment edged up by 27,000 jobs in May after spiking by a downwardly revised 271,000 jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 180,000 jobs compared to the jump of 275,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Job growth is moderating,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'Labor shortages are impeding job growth, particularly at small companies, and layoffs at brick-and-mortar retailers are hurting.'



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.



Employment is expected to climb by 185,000 jobs in May after surging up by 263,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



Later in the day, traders largely shrugged off the Fed's Beige Book, which said economic activity in the U.S. expanded at a modest pace overall from April through mid-May.



The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, noted the assessment of the overall economy reflected a slight improvement over the slight-to-moderate growth indicated in the previous report.



Sector News



Interest rate-sensitive utilities and commercial real estate stocks turned in some of the market's best performances amid optimism about a future rate cut.



Reflecting the strength in the sectors, the Dow Jones Utility Average and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index both surged up by 2.1 percent.



Software and networking stocks also extended the rebound seen in the previous session, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index and the NYSE Arca Networking Index up by 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On the other hand, energy stocks saw significant weakness on the day, with a steep drop by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector.



Crude for July delivery tumbled $1.80 to $51.68 a barrel following the release of a report showing a weekly jump in U.S. crude oil inventories.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets also moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 2.123 percent after hitting a low of 2.080.



Looking Ahead



Reports on the U.S. trade deficit, weekly jobless claims, and labor productivity are likely to attract some attention on Thursday, although traders may stick to the sidelines ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX