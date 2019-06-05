Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Alta Natural Herbs & Supplements (TSXV: AHS) (The "Company" or "ALTA") announces Dr. Conny Lin, PhD., has joined the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Dr. Lin is a neuroscientist, a policy maker, and a veteran in board governance and government funding acquisition. She has started and led numerous organizations in various sectors, spearheading operations, human resources, R&D, and public relations. Dr. Lin worked briefly as a territory manager for a science and technology supply firm and is employed as a Policy and Legislation Analyst with the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia. She has been a Director and Chair of several Boards. She is currently President at CMHA Vancouver-Fraser, Director of Operations and Recruitment of Science Policy Integration Network, and the Director of Public Relations and the Chair of the Board of Nuwares Inc.

The company also announces that Dr. Haofang Song has resigned from the Board effective immediately. Dr. Song was appointed to the Board in 2007 and has served the company in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer, as well as Director. The company wishes him a brilliant and prosperous future in the times to come.

On behalf of:

ALTA Natural Herbs & Supplements Ltd.

Jamie Lewin,

Director and CFO

jalewin@telus.net

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves ALTA's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. ALTA generally uses words such as "outlook," "will," "could," "would," "might," "remains," "to be," "plans," "believes," "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimate," "future," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "project," "remain," "scheduled," "set to," "subject to," "upcoming," and similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to ALTA as of the date of this release, and ALTA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of ALTA and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45345