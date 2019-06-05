sprite-preloader
WKN: A2JL2J ISIN: CA72581G1000 
Aktie:
05.06.2019
Pivit Exploration Inc. Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2019 / Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (FWB:P11)("Pivit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on June 4, 2019 through the issuance of 715,000 units (the "Units").

The Units were issued on the terms previously announced and are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Corporation paid no finder's fees.

Subsequent to the private placement, the Corporation has 24,115,001 shares outstanding

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pivit Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/547896/Pivit-Exploration-Inc-Closes-Financing


