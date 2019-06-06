Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or, the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received approval from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources for a Multi-Year Area Based Permit ("MYAB") that will allow the Company to begin exploration activities at its newly acquired Bull River operations.

The MYAB permit allows the Company the opportunity to conduct exploration activities over a five-year time period in an area which includes five known BC Minfile occurrences including the CEDAR/G Zone, Dean, REX, Empire Strathcona and Burt. This area is included in the Company's 10,285 hectare contiguous land package. Preliminary work was conducted by the previous owner in 2017 and 2018 in terms of prospecting, sampling and geophysical surveys. The 2019 program will be primarily focused on diamond drilling from surface utilizing a skid-mounted diamond drill capable of drilling to depths of up to 1,000 metres with NQ2 core.

The area has an extensive infrastructure of road access, therefore, no new roads will be required. Numerous past historical activities have taken place within the proposed work area including trenching, diamond drilling and limited mining activity by tunneling from surface adits. Most of the property is free from snow beginning in April until November, and the road access infrastructure allows for year round drilling at lower elevations.

Ian M. Berzins, President and CEO, Braveheart Resources commented, "We are pleased to receive the MYAB permit and begin our 2019 drilling program at the Bull River property. We have some very prospective targets based on the historical work done in the area by previous owners and our infrastructure affords us excellent access to our planned drill locations."

In addition, the Company announces the granting of up to 6,300,000 options at a strike price of $0.16 and an expiry date of five years to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior mining company focused on building shareholder value through exploration and development in the favourable and proven mining jurisdictions of the East and West Kootenays of British Columbia. Braveheart's main asset is the newly acquired Bull River Mine, an advanced stage copper, gold and silver mine. The mine is fully developed with 21,000 metres of underground developments in terms of ramps, raises and drifting on mineralized structures on seven levels. The surface infrastructure includes a 750 tonne per day conventional mill with adjoining crushing facilities as well as offices and mine maintenance facilities. The property is connected to grid power and there is year-round access to the site by paved and all weather roads.

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Berzins, P.Eng., ICD.D who serves as President, CEO and Director of the Company and is a qualified person under the definition of NI 43-101.

