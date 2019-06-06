

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said that it will use drones to deliver packages to customers, and expects to use for test deliveries of toothpaste and other household goods starting within months.



At a conference in Las Vegas, Amazon executive Jeff Wilke said the drone would be able to travel 15 miles to carry packages weighing 2.3kg or less.



Wilke did not provide information about where it intends to conduct delivery tests, which have been in the U.K. in the past.



Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration said it was granting a one-year approval to test the devices in limited ways that still won't allow deliveries.



'The FAA issued a Special Airworthiness Certificate to Amazon Prime Air allowing the company to operate its MK27 unmanned aircraft for research and development and crew training in authorized flight areas,' the regulator said.



'Amazon Prime Air plans to use the aircraft to establish a package delivery operation in the United States. This certificate is valid for one year and is eligible for renewal,' the FAA said.



