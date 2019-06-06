AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jun-2019 / 05:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 05/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 634.6477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37986 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 9233 EQS News ID: 820299 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2019 23:24 ET (03:24 GMT)