bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, today announced an increase of its shareholding in Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd. This announcement follows the earlier announcement of the acquisition of a majority stake in this company in November 2018.

Founded in 2009 and located in Suzhou (China), Hybiome is specialized in automated immunoassay tests. The company develops, manufactures and markets a complete range of diagnostic solutions (reagents, instruments and software) cleared by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). In Q1 2019, Hybiome successfully continued to develop its commercial reach into the rapidly growing Grade 2 hospital market.

An additional 13% stake has been acquired for about 20 million euros. Following this transaction, bioMérieux now holds 67% of the shares of Hybiome.

BIOMÉRIEUX IN CHINA

The Mérieux family has developed close ties with China spanning three generations. Today China holds an important position in the strategy of bioMérieux:

2nd largest bioMérieux subsidiary in terms of revenue

6 offices: Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Hong Kong and Taipei

In addition, the Company is committed to promoting educational programs for healthcare professionals, with a focus on the medical and economic value of diagnostics and initiatives to raise awareness about major public health challenges, such as antimicrobial resistance.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 43 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2018, revenues reached €2.4 billion, with over 90% of international sales.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software, services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. Its diagnostic solutions are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market. Symbol: BIM ISIN Code: FR0013280286 Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

Corporate website: www.biomerieux.com. Investor website: www.biomerieux-finance.com

