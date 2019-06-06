Nordic Nanovector to Present Preclinical Studies With 212Pb-NNV003, a Novel CD37-specific Targeted Alpha Therapy for CLL and NHL, at TRP 2019

OSLO, Norway, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Jostein Dahle, will present results from preclinical studies with 212PB-NNV003, a novel Targeted Alpha Therapy comprising its proprietary CD37-specific antibody (NNV003) coupled with the alpha-particle generating radioisotope lead-212 (212Pb) in models of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) at the Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit taking place in Munich, Germany on 12-13 June.

The presentation will take place at 13th June 09:30-10:00 CEST and is entitled:

Targeted alpha therapy with 212Pb-NNV003 for the treatment of CD37 positive B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

CD37 is highly and selectively expressed on the surface of mature B lymphocytes and B-cell malignancies and may become a useful alternative to the CD20 target, due to the emergence of resistance to anti-CD20 therapies.

Alpha-emitting radionuclides have demonstrated good potential for cancer targeted therapies because of short-range alpha energy deposition (50-100 µm) that causes irreparable DNA double-strand breaks and localized cytotoxicity while sparing surrounding healthy tissues.

The targeted alpha therapy 212Pb-NNV003 has been developed under a collaboration between Nordic Nanovector and Orano Med.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

