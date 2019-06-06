Tecan Group AG: Tecan to hold its 2019 Capital Markets Day

Männedorf, Switzerland, June 6, 2019 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced that it will be holding its Capital Markets Day today, Thursday June 6, 2019.

The day will begin with presentations detailing Tecan's unique position of bridging from research to diagnostic settings, and thereby helping customers with the discovery of novel medications all the way to better diagnosis of diseases.

Further presentations will showcase how Tecan's strategy and technology are empowering key application areas, especially in genomics, cell biology and mass spectrometry, and will include presentations from two customers:

Ambry Genetics (San Diego, US) is a Konica Minolta Company and a leader in clinical diagnostic and software solutions, combining both to offer comprehensive and high quality genetic testing. A spokesperson from Ambry Genetics will discuss how Tecan helped to significantly increase productivity and reproducibility of genetic testing, while test volumes were still substantially increasing.

The Binding Site Group (Birmingham, UK) is a leading specialist provider that aims to improve the diagnosis and management of blood cancers and immune system disorders. This new customer for Tecan Partnering will describe how the two companies are developing an automated solution for The Binding Site, using mass spectrometry to diagnose blood cancers.

Tecan will also confirm its financial outlook for 2019, and the company's mid-term expectation to continue to organically outgrow the market average and increase this growth rate through acquisitions.

Presentations). The afternoon will continue with product demonstrations and a site tour.

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2018, Tecan generated sales of CHF 594 million (USD 606 million; EUR 516 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

