Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and global provider of mobility solutions, announces the completion of its Finnish and Norwegian franchisees acquisition. Through these acquisitions, Europcar Mobility Group extends its corporate network from 18 to 20 countries in Europe and therefore strengthens its global footprint.

These acquisitions will enable Europcar Mobility Group to reinforce its leadership in Northern Europe and to build on the strong positions both businesses hold in their respective national markets:

In Finland, Europcar is the undisputed market leader with a 31% market share and a network of 56 branches throughout the country. Characterized by its strong service culture, the business can rely on the growing tourist market in the country, along with a number of important infrastructure projects.

In Norway, Europcar ranks third in the market and has returned to profitability thanks to the implementation of a successful turnaround plan. It expects strong top and bottom line growth, thanks to a combination of IT systems investments, station upgrades including a review of the domestic sub-franchisees and fleet management improvements.

The combined revenue of the two businesses was approximately €56m in 2018 with customer bases covering both leisure and corporate travellers.

These companies are acquired from Matti and Jussi Holopainen, who remain with the business.

"We are delighted to welcome our Finnish and Norwegian franchisees as our newest corporate countries. These acquisitions mark the next chapter of our growth and development in Northern Europe. They will enable us to achieve synergies and to consolidate our leadership position in our core European market. We look forward to working together with Jussi and Matti Holopainen and their teams; they will bring their entrepreneurial spirit while benefiting from our Group's assets and expertise, in order to develop new and innovative mobility solutions profiled to meet all our customers' needs." - Olivier Baldassari, Chief Countries and Operations Officer of Europcar Mobility Group.

