

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders expanded at a slower pace in April on weak domestic demand, data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Factory orders grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, weaker than the revised 0.8 percent increase seen in March. However, the latest increase was slightly faster than the expected 0.2 percent.



Domestic orders declined 0.8 percent, while foreign orders advanced 1.1 percent. New orders from the euro area decreased 5.8 percent and that from other countries were up 5.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, new orders in manufacturing fell 5.3 percent in April following a 5.9 percent decline in March. Economists had forecast a 5.9 percent drop for April.



Further, data showed that manufacturing turnover decreased 0.6 percent on month in April, in contrast to an increase of 0.1 percent in March.



