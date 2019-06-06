Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Dividend Declaration 06-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For immediate release 6 June 2019 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Second Interim Dividend Following the announcement on 29 March 2019 that the complexities of the Disposal of the Fuller's Beer Business would cause the postponement of the publication of the full-year results for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2019 from 7 June 2019 to 25 July 2019, and the resulting delay to the final dividend that would normally have been declared and paid in July, the Board has now decided to declare a second interim dividend (the "Second Interim Dividend") of 8 pence per A and C Ordinary Share of 40p each and 0.8 pence per B Ordinary Share of 4p each for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2019 to be paid on 12 July 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 14 June 2019. The Board continues to intend to declare a final dividend in respect of each class of A, B and C ordinary shares for the 52 weeks to 30 March 2019 of an amount which is, together with the Second Interim Dividend, at least equal to the final dividend from the prior financial year. An announcement in relation to the final dividend is expected to be made at the same time as publication of the full-year results on 25 July 2019. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DIV TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 9214 EQS News ID: 820117 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)