Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 06-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 June 2019 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2019. Financial highlights and performance summary · NAV per share total return[1],* of 5.9% (2018: 9.6%) comprising 6.1% income (2018: 6.2%) and a 0.2% capital decrease (2018: 3.4% capital increase) · EPRA[2] earnings per share[3],* of 7.3p (2018: 6.9p) · Basic and diluted earnings per share[4] of 6.0p (2018: 8.9p) · Portfolio value of GBP572.7m (2018: GBP528.9m) · Profit before tax down 27% to GBP23.6m (2018: GBP32.4m) primarily due to a GBP8.9m aggregate property valuation decrease[5] · GBP13.4m[6] of new equity raised at average premium of 11% to dividend adjusted NAV* · 2020 target dividend per share* increased 1.5% to 6.65p (2019: 6.55p) · GBP55.5m[7] invested in 11 property acquisitions, GBP2.5m capital expenditure incurred primarily on one pre-let development and two significant refurbishments · GBP6.4m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives · GBP5.3m property valuation decrease due to company voluntary arrangements · GBP4.3m profit on disposal of three properties for an aggregate consideration of GBP15.4m 2019 2018 change Return NAV per share total return* 5.9% 9.6% -3.7% Share price total return[8],* 4.2% 6.7% -2.5% Dividend cover[9],* 110.4% 105.5% 4.9% Dividends per share[10] (p) 6.55 6.45 1.5% Capital values NAV (GBPm) 426.6 415.2 2.7% NAV per share* (p) 107.1 107.3 -0.2% Share price* (p) 111.2 113.0 -1.6% Portfolio value (GBPm) 572.7 528.9 8.3% Market capitalisation* (GBPm) 442.8 437.1 1.3% Premium of share price to NAV 3.8% 5.3% -1.5% per share* Net gearing[11],* 24.1% 21.0% 3.1% Costs Ongoing charges ratio[12],* 1.53% 1.37% 0.16% ("OCR") OCR excluding direct property 1.12% 1.15% -0.03% expenses[13],* EPRA performance measures* EPRA EPS (p) 7.3 6.9 5.8% EPRA NAV per share (p) 107.1 107.3 -0.2% EPRA net initial yield ("NIY") 6.2% 6.1% 0.1% EPRA 'topped up' NIY 6.4% 6.5% -0.1% EPRA vacancy rate 4.1% 3.5% 0.6% EPRA cost ratio (including 16.1% 15.3% 0.8% direct vacancy costs) EPRA cost ratio (excluding 14.5% 14.6% -0.1% direct vacancy costs) EPRA capital expenditure (GBPm) 2.53 2.50 1.2% EPRA like-for-like rental growth 39.1 34.1 14.7% (GBPm) *Alternative performance measures The Company presents NAV per share total return, new equity raised, target dividend per share, share price total return, dividend cover, NAV per share, share price, market capitalisation, premium to NAV per share, net gearing, ongoing charges ratios and EPRA Best Practice Recommendations as alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. EPRA Best Practice Recommendations have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key real estate specific performance measures. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in the Alternative performance measure workings section of the Annual Report. Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "I am pleased to report that five years since its initial public offering ("IPO") Custodian REIT is continuing to deliver on its objectives and performing for shareholders. The Company's market capitalisation has grown from GBP132m to GBP443m through managing a portfolio of increasingly well diversified regional properties with a gross value that has increased from GBP95m at IPO to GBP573m. Since IPO the Company has successfully deployed new equity, reached target net gearing and grown dividends annually. While property market dynamics may have assisted performance through much of the last five years, we expect our focus on income to provide a stable platform to deliver positive shareholder returns in the future. "Custodian REIT's shares have continued to trade at a premium to NAV while many in its direct peer group have moved to a discount. The premium undoubtedly reflects the relatively high dividend yield coupled with a diverse, regional property strategy. Chairman's statement I am pleased to report that five years since its initial public offering ("IPO") Custodian REIT is continuing to deliver on its objectives and performing for shareholders. The Company's market capitalisation has grown from GBP132m to GBP443m through managing a portfolio of increasingly well diversified regional properties with a gross value that has increased from GBP95m at IPO to GBP573m. Since IPO the Company has successfully deployed new equity, reached target net gearing and grown dividends annually. While property market dynamics may have assisted performance through much of the last five years, we expect our focus on income to provide a stable platform to deliver positive shareholder returns in the future. The Company has delivered strong NAV per share total returns through its first five years. The commitment to delivering income from well-located properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants has underpinned returns with income accounting for 78% of NAV per share total return over the last five years. The recent turmoil in the High Street has underscored the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused portfolio that can perform even when valuations are under pressure in certain sectors. In the year ended 31 March 2019 Custodian REIT delivered a NAV per share total return of 5.9% (2018: 9.6%). We continue to target growth to realise the potential economies of scale offered by the Company's relatively fixed administrative cost base and the reducing scale of management charges. These economies of scale and a continued focus on controlling costs have reduced the ongoing charges ratio (excluding direct property expenses) from 1.41% during the financial year ended 31 March 2015 to 1.12% in the financial year ended 31 March 2019, demonstrating the benefits to shareholders of scale and growth. The Company pays one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[14]. During a period of further growth we have mitigated the impact from 'cash drag' following the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF"). Total funds available under the RCF were increased from GBP35.0m to GBP45.0m in January 2019 for six months to provide further flexibility to exploit potential acquisition opportunities. The Board expects the RCF facility to be permanently increased to GBP45m later this year. The Company's stable share price performance in a volatile market has allowed the Board to issue equity at an average premium of 11% above dividend adjusted NAV, more than covering the costs of issue and deployment. While we have taken a cautious approach to investment through the year, I am pleased to report that GBP58m has been invested across 11 acquisitions, the completion of one pre-let development and two significant refurbishments, funded principally by GBP13.4m raised from the issue of new shares and through the Company's existing debt facilities. The new acquisitions reflected an average net initial yield[15] ("NIY") of 6.8%. The Company

continues to maintain a diverse portfolio strategy, allowing enough flexibility to make contra-cyclical investments where appropriate but always with a strong focus on acquiring assets that support our dividend policy. We believe a well-defined investment strategy that offers secure income and focuses on long-term goals and deliverable targets will provide considerable protection to shareholders from market volatility. The prompt deployment of cash coupled with the flexibility of the RCF and the proactive asset management of the portfolio to secure rental growth have allowed us to increase the target dividend[16] for the fifth year running. The target dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 is proposed to be increased by 1.5% to 6.65p per share. The Board's objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2019 was GBP426.6m, approximately 107.1p per share, a decrease of 0.2p (0.2%) since 31 March 2018: Pence per GBPm share NAV at 31 March 2018 107.3 415.2 Issue of equity in the year (net of costs) 0.3 13.2 107.6 428.4 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 1.6 6.4 - Other valuation movements (3.0) (11.9) Valuation decrease before acquisition (1.4) (5.5) costs Impact of acquisition costs (0.9) (3.4) Valuation decrease including acquisition (2.3) (8.9) costs Profit on disposal of investment property 1.1 4.3 Net loss on investment property (1.2) (4.6) Revenue 10.0 40.0 Expenses and net finance costs (2.9) (11.7) Dividends paid[17] (6.4) (25.5) NAV at 31 March 2019 107.1 426.6 The Company delivered NAV per share total return of 5.9% for the year despite continued new investment. The initial costs (primarily stamp duty) of investing GBP55.5m across 11 property acquisitions diluted NAV total return by GBP3.4m (0.9p per share), partly offset by raising GBP13.2m of new equity (net of costs) at an average 11% premium to dividend adjusted NAV which added 0.4p per share[18] and fully covered the cost of raising and deploying the proceeds. The Company experienced a GBP5.3m valuation decrease due to company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs"), an application of insolvency law intended to be used by companies in difficulty to enforce a reduction in current and prospective liabilities, typically involving continuing to trade from leased properties at lower rents to avoid administration or insolvency. The CVAs of Homebase, Office Outlet (formerly Staples), Paperchase and Carpetright impacted the Company's units in Leighton Buzzard, Milton Keynes, Shrewsbury and Grantham respectively, resulting in contractual rent reductions of GBP485k. Since the year end, a further CVA has been proposed by Cotswold Outdoor, potentially reducing our Shrewsbury store's rent by GBP75k. In each CVA during the year the Company retained the right to terminate the lease at short notice and consistent with our asset selection strategy we believe all assets would appeal to a broad range of alternative tenants should the incumbent vacate. I am pleased to say that the GBP5.3m valuation decrease due to CVAs was more than outweighed by a GBP6.4m valuation uplift from pro-active asset management. Share price Consistent demand for the Company's shares led to the share price showing a relatively stable premium to NAV through the year. Custodian REIT's shares have continued to trade at a premium to NAV while many in its direct peer group have moved to a discount. The premium undoubtedly reflects the relatively high dividend yield coupled with a diverse, regional property strategy. However we believe that investors are increasingly recognising that a property investment company's share price also should be based on earnings potential rather than just NAV related metrics. We believe the Company's share price reflects investor awareness of the merits of diversification of tenant, lease expiry profile, spread of asset type, net gearing level, debt profile and property location, and the ability of the management team to generate future income from the assets. The share price performance has been combined with a steadily increasing level of liquidity which now sees Custodian REIT recording an average daily trading volume of over GBP500k over the last 12 months[19]. This liquidity, combined with share issuance, has done much to help price stability and diminish volatility. The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy is well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure. The structure of our shareholder base has, in turn, helped to reduce volatility as our shareholders are typically long-term holders looking for stable dividend-driven returns. Authority to place new ordinary shares At last year's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 19 July 2018, 6.7% of eligible shareholders voted to limit the authority to issue new ordinary shares with pre-emption rights disapplied to a maximum of 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital ("Limit"). The Board had proposed a Limit of 20%, comprising two 10% tranches, in line with the 2017 changes to the EU Prospectus Directive which increased the maximum proportion of share capital from 10% to 20% that can be issued over a 12-month period on a non-pre-emptive basis before a company is required to publish a prospectus. Due to low voter turnout, this 6.7% represented 47.4% of votes cast and the Resolution (requiring 75% support) failed to pass. The Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-emption Rights continues to support a Limit of 10% but, in the Board's opinion, a Limit of 20% is justified to continue a programme of tap issuance allowing the Company to fund suitable property acquisitions in a cost-efficient manner by avoiding the significant costs of publishing a prospectus. The Board believes that growing the Company efficiently through NAV accretive issuance is in the best interests of all shareholders as it reduces ongoing charges, diversifies income and increases share liquidity, and will request approval once again for a 20% Limit at the 2019 AGM. Borrowings The Company's property investment activity has increased LTV from 21.0% at the start of the year to 24.1% at the year end, which contributed to an increase in dividend cover, demonstrating the benefits of prudent leverage. The Board's strategy is to: · Increase debt facilities in line with portfolio growth, targeting net gearing of 25% LTV; · Facilitate expansion of the portfolio to take advantage of expected rental growth and secure further reductions in the OCR; and · Reduce shareholders' exposure to risk by: · Taking advantage of low interest rates to secure long-term, fixed rate borrowing; and · Managing the weighted average maturity ("WAM") of the Company's debt facilities. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities at 31 March 2019 was 3.2% (2018: 3.1%) with a WAM of 7.9 years (2018: 9.1 years) and 72% (2018: 77%) of the Company's agreed debt facilities are now at fixed rates. This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the portfolio. Investment Manager Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") expiring on 31 May 2020 to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly the timely deployment of new monies on high quality assets and successful asset management securing the earnings required to fully cover the target dividend. Dividends Income is a major component of total return. The Company paid aggregate dividends of 6.525p per share during the year, comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.6125p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2018 and three interim dividends of 1.6375p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2019. The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.6375p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2019 on 31 May 2019 totalling GBP6.5m, meeting the Company's target of paying a total dividend relating to the year of 6.55p per share (2018: 6.45p), totalling GBP25.8m. Dividends relating to the year ended 31 March 2019 were 110.4% covered by net recurring income of GBP28.5m, as calculated in the Alternative performance measure workings section of the Annual Report. In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends to pay quarterly interim dividends to achieve a target dividend of 6.65p per share for the year ending 31 March 2020. Board composition Reflecting the growth of the Company since inception, the Nominations Committee is currently recruiting an additional Non-Executive Director with the skills and experience to complement the existing Directors and offer scope to add value to the Company, with due regard for the benefits of diversity on the Board. Outlook

In common with many participants in the UK property market the Company has been cautious in relation to investment during the first quarter of 2019, following a period of much reduced activity in 2018, primarily due to market pricing exceeding our expectations of value and there being limited opportunities in our target sectors. At 31 March 2019 the Company had GBP21m of agreed, yet undrawn, debt facilities to allow for opportunistic acquisitions when market conditions allow. Sentiment in the UK property market has moved quite quickly since the September 2018 Interim Report, most notably against retail, where the few transactions which have taken place reflect the difficulties faced by many retailers and demonstrate lower rental and capital values. We cannot rule out further falls in confidence in the property market from general economic or political turbulence, including the uncertain impact of the UK leaving the European Union ("Brexit"), the impact of which is discussed in the Investment Manager's Report. However it is important to remember we are operating in a low return environment. The current arbitrage between property equivalent yields and 10 year gilts is still greater than 4.5%, well ahead of the 20 year average. We expect the UK market, even in a period of nervousness, will continue to provide the Company with opportunities to enhance shareholder value through further investment and active asset management, subject to adhering to disciplined investment criteria rooted in occupational market dynamics. David Hunter Independent Chairman 5 June 2019 Investment Manager's report The UK property market The property market in the year ended 31 March 2019 has been marked by two significant issues: the continued debate around Brexit and the fortunes of retail. No discussion of the performance of UK commercial property over the last financial year can ignore the negative impact of these issues, notwithstanding the positive total shareholder returns delivered by the Company over the year. Overall, investor sentiment towards UK commercial property has been positive and in certain sectors remains so. This sentiment has supported valuations through the year but has put ever more emphasis on good quality income as the principal driver of total returns. Those factors have played well with Custodian REIT's investment strategy which has focused on income and maintaining a diversified portfolio that has proved to be robust in the face of falling retail rents and values, CVAs and Brexit uncertainty. In the early part of 2018 investors were active in deploying new monies into commercial property and valuations were edging forwards in a market characterised by a lack of supply and healthy demand. The most active demand was for logistics and long income, but office and alternative sectors were also popular. However, a noticeable change in sentiment towards property investment was revealed by late November 2018, which coincided with a significant disinvestment well reported in the press by asset managers across other asset classes. Many investors paused in the expectation that the UK Parliament's "Meaningful Vote" on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement would deliver some political clarity. However the ongoing lack of clarity surrounding Brexit is having an impact on confidence now and potentially for some time to come, causing many investment decisions to be put on hold. Recent statistics reported by JLL's UK capital market research indicate that investors are adopting a 'wait and see' approach, suggesting investment activity is down 15% in Q1 2019, equating to nearly GBP2bn as investors reflect on the political and economic uncertainties. However, it is understood there is a significant weight of capital still targeting UK commercial property. Investors appear to want to see prices fall before they commit but, with vendors not motivated to sell at below recent valuations, this caution is contributing to low investment volumes. There are a number of events that might change the prevailing market, the first of which could be a conclusion on Brexit, with the removal of uncertainty allowing investors to focus on economic prospects. By contrast, continued political uncertainty unbalancing the economy could lead to a repeat of the redemptions experienced by open-ended property funds in the wake of the EU referendum in the summer of 2016. While there have been net outflows from these funds over recent months, a recent turnaround to net inflows suggests this is not an imminent danger. Nevertheless, fund managers are bolstering their cash reserves with selective sales but not at sufficiently reduced prices to tempt investors back in meaningful volumes. A third issue could be a further deterioration in the retail trade and retail investment values, leading to a general decline in sentiment across other sectors. The concerns for retail, while present in March 2018, really took hold in the autumn of 2018 and have deepened in 2019. This time last year we reported that we had seen some weakness in secondary retail locations and that we expected to experience some rental reductions at lease expiry. We also noted the aggressive use of CVAs by retailers keen to step away from their lease obligations or to reduce rents. CVAs are now becoming so commonplace that even profitable retailers are consulting on whether they can put their businesses through a CVA. While the market was aware that changing shopping habits coupled with over-leveraged retailers which had failed to adapt to modern shopping trends would have an impact on rents and values, most commentators have been surprised by the speed and depth of the impact, particularly on rents. CVAs aside, recent lease renewals and new lettings have demonstrated that retailers are no longer prepared to pay rents at prevailing levels. Many retailers are taking an aggressive position in their negotiations, particularly in secondary High Street locations. Sometimes retailers are prepared to offer landlords a choice between much lower rents and flexible lease terms or a vacant store. It is acknowledged that the UK has too many shops and retailers are actively reducing the size of their store portfolios, albeit acknowledging that physical stores remain a very important part of their sales proposition and a key interface with the customer. This reduction in store portfolios is not all about on-line retailing, although on-line is clearly having a real impact. The UK is one of the most advanced on-line shopping nations in Europe, with 2018 on-line sales accounting for 18%[20] of all retail sales. Forecasts of 30% plus on-line sales do not seem unrealistic, although the adoption of on-line retailing varies from sector to sector. The supermarkets were early adopters of on-line retailing, but it is reported that the proportion of people grocery shopping on-line has fallen from 49% to 45% since 2016[21]. Shopping habits have evolved so, while superstores are still important for big basket shops and for dealing with local on-line demand, there has been huge growth in top-up shopping from smaller local convenience stores. There is an important lesson for all retailers: as shopping habits evolve, retailers need to be flexible enough to meet those changing requirements and therefore landlords may need to accept that retailers will need greater flexibility. Multi-channel is proving to be the right answer for most retailers. Advances in, and the innovative use of, technology are allowing retailers to make the best use of their store portfolio as on-line distribution hubs as well as a traditional store, and the Company's out-of-town retail portfolio, with ease of access and good car parking, is well aligned to this strategy. Some retailers have identified that their physical stores have a positive impact on on-line sales in the locality as shoppers have both brand awareness and the ability to 'showroom' and deal easily with returns. Retail is an unfolding story but the short-term impact on retail property investment is being felt keenly by investors. The long-term picture for retail is likely to be polarised. Prime and good secondary locations will remain popular with retailers and investors alike, although rents may need to adjust further downwards. Poor secondary locations may need to consider re-purposing former retail units into residential, leisure or other uses. Issues in the retail market have resulted in a swift downgrade of retail valuations, driven both by falling rental values and weakening investment yields reflecting the increased risk forecast by investors. Custodian REIT has not been immune from this impact. On a like-for-like basis the Company's high street retail portfolio has witnessed a GBP7.9m (11%) reduction in value. Some of this negative movement may be recovered following the conclusion of lease re-negotiations which are underway or under consideration, although we cannot rule out further falls in confidence in the property market from general economic or political turbulence. However, this reduction in value has been more than offset by the strong performance of the industrial and logistics portfolio which increased in value by GBP11.5m, underscoring the strength of a diversified strategy. Despite many negative predictions for the UK economy in the face of Brexit uncertainty, to date the economy has defied the sceptics. GDP continues to grow and unemployment is at a 44 year low. Both of these indicators are positive for commercial property and the occupational market. Across all regions of the UK the industrial and logistics sector is delivering new buildings to the market. For "big box" (100,000 sq ft plus) we have witnessed an increase in speculative development as developers try to capture demand and the relative lack of supply. During 2018, up to 50% of UK big box was developed speculatively[22] and it was e-commerce, food and 'other retailers' who dominated the new lettings.

After five years of focus on big box logistics the market has identified the lack of supply of smaller buildings and, for the first time in recent years, we have started to see development focused on this sector. One area of the letting market that has not fully matured is urban logistics. Meeting the challenge of on-line sales fulfillment is going to see demand for in-town or suburban logistics buildings. At present such buildings are in short supply as rental levels are not high enough to bring forward new development, but the potential for rental growth in this sub-sector is very real. The Company is well positioned to take advantage of this rental growth with 19% of its assets in the industrial/logistics sub-sector which continues to be a target for selective acquisitions. The good news is not restricted to industrial/logistics. Regional office markets have also performed well. Again it is lack of supply combined with strength in regional economies that has driven this growth and the pipeline of new development continues to look restricted. New office lettings across all regional markets were 19%[23] above the five year average through 2018. Notwithstanding this, longer periods of vacancy remain commonplace in some office markets. The Company has experienced a marginal increase in vacancy rate from 3.5% to 4.1% which we would still regard as within normal levels for a mature portfolio. However, we have prospective tenants in advanced negotiations to take some of the vacant space and we are taking the opportunity to improve the quality of vacant buildings with office and industrial refurbishments underway in Glasgow and Warrington respectively. The table below illustrates the Company's rent reviews, new leases, lease renewals and re-gears settled in the year. No. of lease Simple events average settled in the year Impact on rent roll GBPm Sector Industrial 16 0.46 12.8% Retail warehouse 1 0.01 12.0%) High street retail 5 (0.03) (7.9%) Office 5 0.06 22.1% Other 9 0.18 10.2% 36 0.68 10.5% Investment objective The Company's key objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income by maintaining the high level of dividend, fully covered by earnings, with a conservative level of net gearing. We are delighted to have continued to achieve these objectives, with earnings providing 110.4% cover of the total dividend relating to the year of 6.55p per share, with a net gearing ratio of 24.1% at the year end. We continue to consider new investment opportunities with the aim of utilising the Company's undrawn debt facilities to maintain net gearing at the target 25% LTV. At the current cost of debt, we believe this strategy can improve dividend cover. The Board remains committed to a strategy principally focused on sub GBP10m lot size regional property. In the Company's retail portfolio we expect to maximise potential cash flow by taking a flexible approach to retailers' requirements, retaining tenants wherever possible and making targeted disposals. Across the rest of the portfolio we expect to see positive asset management performance as we secure rental increases and extend contractual income. Portfolio balance The portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio, with a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are: Valuation Weighting Weighting Valuation Valuation by by income movement movement income[24 31 March before including ] 2018 acquisiti acquisiti 31 March on costs on costs 2019 GBPm 31 March Valuation GBPm Weighting Weighting GBPm by value by value 31 March 31 March 2019 2019 2018 31 March 2018 Sector GBPm Industrial 224.3 37% 209.8 39% 11.5 11.0 39% 40% Retail 123.4 22% 107.5 20% (7.7) (9.3) 21% 20% warehouse Other[25] 95.7 17% 80.4 15% (1.2) (2.2) 17% 15% High 68.6 13% 75.3 14% (7.9) (8.0) 12% 14% street retail Office 60.7 11% 55.9 12% (0.2) (0.4) 11% 11% Total 572.7 100% 528.9 100% (5.5) (8.9) 100% 100% Industrial property is a very good fit with the Company's strategy where it is possible to acquire modern, 'fit-for-purpose' buildings with high residual values (ie where the vacant possession value is closer to the investment value than in other sectors) and where the real estate is less exposed to obsolescence. GBP5.4m of the GBP11.5m valuation increase (before acquisition costs) in the industrial sector was driven by asset management initiatives, with occupational demand driving rental growth and generating positive returns. There is continued weakness in secondary high street retail locations, with rental levels still under pressure and a very real threat of vacancy. We will continue to rebalance the portfolio to focus on strong high street retail locations while working on an orderly disposal of those assets we believe are ex-growth. We believe retail warehousing, in strong locations, will remain in demand by retailers. These stores benefit from free car parking for customers and easy loading and servicing for retailers. These factors should make the stores complementary to on-line shopping: easy for customer returns and suitable to use as urban logistics hubs for the retailers. While deemed to be outside the core sectors of office, retail and industrial the 'other' sector offers diversification of income without adding to portfolio risk, containing assets considered mainstream but which typically have not been owned by institutional investors. The 'other' sector includes the motor trade and 'casual dining' sectors, both of which have been much in the news. The motor trade has suffered from falling sales over the last two years. New car sales have dipped from an all-time high in 2017, with the confusion over the future use of diesel fuel being cited as a principal factor. New diesel car sales are down 21%[26] but petrol and alternative fuel cars are up 5% and 7.5% respectively. We are watching this position closely but with over 30m cars in the UK[27], we still believe there is a place for motor trade properties for new sales, used car trading and servicing. The Company's eight car dealerships also typically have low site coverage and affordable net rents, supporting valuations if alternative uses are required. The 'casual dining' sector has witnessed a number of recent CVAs and a slowing of the growth of many chain operators. However, there is still interest in artisan food and eating out remains popular so a selective approach can still yield investment opportunities. Office rents in regional markets are growing and supply remains constrained by a lack of development, with the extensive conversion of secondary offices to residential making returns very attractive. However, we are conscious that obsolescence and lease incentives can be a real cost of office ownership which can hit cash flow and be at odds with the Company's relatively high target dividend. While we are experiencing rental growth in our office portfolio, we remain a cautious investor but open to opportunities that offer the potential rental growth. For details of all properties in the portfolio please see www.custodianreit.com/property/portfolio [3]. WAULT At 31 March 2019 the portfolio's the weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") was 5.6 years (2018: 5.9 years) with the completion of asset management initiatives substantially offsetting the natural one year decline due to the passage of time. Disposals Owning the right properties at the right time is one key element of effective portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling some properties to balance the portfolio. While Custodian REIT is not a trader, identifying opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important. After focused pre-sale asset management, the following three properties were sold during the year for a total of GBP15.4m, realising a profit on disposal of GBP4.3m at an aggregate NIY of 4.1%, with gross proceeds circa 40% ahead of aggregate valuation: · An industrial unit in Southwark sold for GBP12.0m, GBP4.4m (58%) ahead of its 30 June 2018 valuation. The lack of available investment stock in Central London, strong investment demand and a recent, substantial rental increase had led to a significant valuation

