First procedures in the US with JAZZ Cap, the proprietary solution addressing a potential market of USD2.5 billion 1

Secure and protect pedicle screws in poor quality bone

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee surgery implants, is announcing the successful results of the first surgeries using JAZZ Cap in the United States.

Following 510(k) clearance in March 2019, the first JAZZ Cap procedures have been successfully completed by fellowship trained orthopaedic spine surgeon Chi Lim, MD in Spartanburg, SC.

JAZZ Cap is a unique and complete proprietary solution for securing screws in poor quality bone a factor in 10% to 30% of vertebral fusion cases in adult patients2

Chi Lim, MD of Carolina Orthopaedic Neurosurgical Associates, said: "I have been using Implanet's Jazz Band implants with excellent results in complex adult deformity indications. The arrival of JAZZ Cap as part of the Implanet band range is a major breakthrough in securing and protecting screws in poor quality bone. This new implant was easy to use during the first surgeries and has provided encouraging early post-operative clinical results. We will now follow these patients to confirm the long term outcomes. In my opinion, JAZZ Cap will quickly become an essential implant for spine surgeons."

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am excited to have personally attended Dr. Lim's initial Jazz Cap procedures. The successful completion of these first surgeries represent a significant step for the development of our company, opening a unique opportunity in the US degenerative spine market. We anticipate JAZZ Cap will become a significant alternative to cement augmented pedicle screws. Full market release of the technology is scheduled for September, with a global presentation at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting in Chicago."

Convocation to the General Shareholders' Meeting on June11, 2019: IMPLANET's shareholders are invited to the General Shareholders' meeting which will be held on June 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Company's registered office located Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France.

The documents related to the General Meeting are available on the Company's website (https://www.Implanet-invest.com/assemblee-generale).

The shareholders can vote:

by internet via the Votaccess service,

by absentee voting,

by proxy voting,

or attend physically the General Meeting.

A guide which outlines how to vote, and particularly how to vote by internet (only in French) is available on the company's website. The shareholders can also contact the Investor Relations team by email for any question concerning the ways of voting: implanet@newcap.eu.

If the quorum is not reached following the first convocation, a second meeting will be held on June 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Company's registered office located Allée F. Magendie Technopole Bordeaux Montesquieu 33650 Martillac France.

Next congress: Come and meet us at the annual SFCR congress for 2019, from June 13 through June 15, 2019 in Strasbourg, France Stand: 42, Website: www.sfcr.fr/congres-sfcr

Next press release: 2019 first half revenue, 10 July after market close.

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the Jazz latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. Implanet employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Implanet and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Implanet considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Implanet registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 16, 2018 under number D.18-0337 and available on the Company's website (www.implanet-invest.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Implanet operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Implanet or that Implanet does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Implanet that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements.

1 Sources: i-Data 2010; D. K. Chin et al. Osteoporos Int (2007) 18:1219-1224; Company; 2015 Health Advances study

2 Source: 2015 Health Advances study

