SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2019 / Bitsdaq, AsiaGlobal's crypto exchange, is pleased to announce the countdown for Bitsdaq's Launchpad inaugural project - BQQQ starts now. Users will be able to subscribe to BQQQ IEO on Bitsdaq Launchpad from June 9 to June 11.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, said the team are ready and are in the final process of ensuring the IEO goes on smoothly, while the community's enthusiasm was heating up:

"There are more than 2 million registered users, more than 2 million of BXBC holder, and community of more than 100,000 members are expecting BQQQ's subscription to begin."

The launch of BQQQ in Bitsdaq Launchpad marks the beginning of the three main utility; Namely value-added services, BQQQ trading pair and Bitsdaq Launchpad services. The essential value-added services include transaction fee discounts, exclusive access to third-party airdrop tokens that launches on Bitsdaq, priority subscription rights for Bitsdaq Launchpad Projects, Bitsdaq Project subscription rights, professional industry research report reserved for Bitsdaq VIP, and invitation to participate in BITSDAQ offline community activities.

As stated in the white paper, BQQQ will become one of the vital cryptocurrencies for IEO of small and medium-sized blockchain startups funded by or to listed on Bitsdaq, which could further enhance the liquidity and utility rate of BQQQ in the Bitsdaq ecosystem.

Bitsdaq has gained the favor of the market and continuously developed relationships with strategically aligned investors earlier from many prestigious institutions, including the NGC and Consensus Venture Group.

Recently, Bitsdaq was awarded a high score of 8.43 by a renowned institution, Cryptopotato. Bitsdaq received a score of 8.8 for our core technology, 8.7 in community activity, and 8.7 for tokens, a rare high rating in its hundreds of rated projects. At the same time, Bitsdaq is also listed on the Chinese largest currency market and information platform, MyToken (MT).

The complete IEO rules and the trading ratio will be announced on the official website.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

SOURCE: Bitsdaq

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/547937/The-countdown-for-Bitsdaqs-Launchpad-inaugural-project--BQQQ-starts-now