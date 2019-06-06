

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) on Thursday issued an exploration update in relation to the Winu project in the Yeneena Basin of the Paterson Province in Western Australia.



As announced in late February, the company has discovered copper-gold mineralisation at the Winu project and significant work is going on at the camp.



The latest release provides additional data on the intercepts for the eleven diamond drill holes reflecting drilling to the end of 2018.



According to the company, the results continue to indicate relatively wide intersections of vein style copper mineralisation associated with gold and silver beneath relatively shallow cover which ranges from 50 to 100 metres.



The mineralisation remains open at depth and to the east, north, and south, it said.



The company also said some changes have been made to the assays data as a result of ongoing quality control and assurance activities.



Rio Tinto said the next phase of reverse circulation or RC and diamond drilling is underway to further define the mineralisation extents and continuity. The results will be reported in a release in the third quarter.



At present, there are eight diamond rigs, three RC rigs, and a waterbore rig drilling at Winu.



The company added that the exploration project is still at an early stage. The drilling as of now is not sufficient to understand the mineralised body to assess the potential size or quality of the mineralisation.



