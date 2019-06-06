UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - AGM Voting

Date:6 June 2019

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: AGM Voting

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") - Form of Proxy

The Board of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") refers to the Forms of Proxy and Forms of Direction which accompanied the notice of the Company's AGM that was sent to shareholders on 10 May 2019 (the "Notice of AGM").

It has been brought to the Board's attention that there is a clerical error, in the Form of Proxy and Form of Direction in relation to the numbering of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM.

In the Form of Proxy and the Form of Direction Resolution 14 (authority to make share allotments) was numbered as Resolution 15 and Resolution 15 (authority to make market purchases) was numbered as Resolution 14.

The Board wishes to stress that votes cast in accordance with the Form of Direction and Form of Proxy remain valid, notwithstanding the incorrect numbering. For the avoidance of doubt, the order of the Resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM will be followed at the AGM.

The AGM will be held at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments, Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, London EC4M 9HH on 17 June 2019 at 11.00 a.m.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385



Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151