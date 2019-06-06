sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 06.06.2019

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, June 5

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2019:

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:8,70%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 894 356.16
Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:8,90%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 665 095,89
Interest period:11 March 2019 to 10 June 2019
Payment date:11 June 2019
Date convention:Following Business Day

6 June 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


