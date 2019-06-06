AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, June 5
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2019:
|Bond code:
|AECI01
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153974
|Coupon:
|8,70%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR7 894 356.16
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|8,90%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR11 665 095,89
|Interest period:
|11 March 2019 to 10 June 2019
|Payment date:
|11 June 2019
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
6 June 2019
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)