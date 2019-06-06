LONDON, June 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., and Moorwand Limited, the international payments company offering issuing and acquiring solutions, have signed a joint licencing agreement to enable JCB acceptance for Moorwand e-commerce clients in the SEPA region.System integration for the first phase will begin during Q4 of 2019, with go-live expected during Q1 2020. The final phase of the project will allow for JCB acceptance by face to face POS merchants using the Moorwand platform. Moorwand offers end-to-end payment solutions to merchants and customers in the EEA and is on a mission to develop transparent engagements with industry players to address the complexities around bank identification number (BIN) access and associated payment services.This partnership supports JCB Europe's strategy to engage with European payment service providers (PSPs), expanding its acceptance footprint and opening up opportunities for European merchants with its 130 million cardmembers.Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said, "This partnership with Moorwand, a disrupter of the PSP community, serves to not only benefit JCB's ambition to grow merchant acceptance in Europe, but also further JCB acceptance in the growing Asian e-commerce market. With Japan as the fourth largest B2C global market for e-commerce, the acceptance of JCB cards by Moorwand e-commerce clients supports our goal to provide a unique and seamless shopping experience to our cardmembers, who require access to electronic payment systems when travelling the globe."Robert Courtneidge, CEO, Moorwand said, "Moorwand's goal is cut the red tape around the increasingly complex world of payments legislation and bring programmes to market quickly and efficiently, whilst understanding the need to be flexible and innovate. Partnering with JCB ensures we're providing these opportunities to not only a growing Asian market, but also at home in Europe."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or www.jcbeurope.eu/About MoorwandMoorwand Ltd. is an international business that provides payment services to merchants and customers in the EEA. They are licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (license #500709) as a regulated Electronic Money Institution to issue electronic money (e-money) and provide payment services throughout EEA. They are principal members of Mastercard, Visa and UnionPay as an Issuer of payment cards and an Acquirer of payment transactions. https://www.moorwand.com/ContactJCB International/EuropeAshleigh CarterEmail: acarter@jcbeurope.euPhone: +44 020 7087 4754Kumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: kumiko.kida@jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.