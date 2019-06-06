smartTrade Technologies announces that its hosted and fully managed cross asset trading platform has been awarded Best Trading System for Execution by The Technical Analyst Awards Committee.

smartTrade's automated trading platform enables fast access to a wide range of liquidity for FX, Fixed Income, Equities, Cryptocurrencies and Derivatives. smartTrade combines its execution management system (EMS) functionalities with the ability to intelligently manage resting orders sitting both locally and on external venues.

Managing advanced execution, as well as out-of-the-box or customisable trading strategies, is ensured by the combination of smartTrade's powerful aggregation system and Smart Order Router.

smartTrade's solution comes with a sophisticated HTML5-based GUI for trading as well as reporting and analytics which enable traders to improve execution flow, detect toxic flow or rank liquidity providers in terms of non-price factors and automatically remove providers with poor execution fill ratios.

"We are very pleased to be recognized for our cutting-edge technology which enhances trading execution and guarantees a lower cost of trade. We constantly enrich our solutions with new functionalities to ensure our offering stays ahead of the curve in terms of performance, speed and user-friendliness." explained David VINCENT, CEO of smartTrade Technologies

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 100 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

