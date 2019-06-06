Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $36bn Dermatological Drugs Market

Top 25 Dermatological Drugs Manufacturers 2019

Galderma, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Mylan, Other Companies

LONDON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatological drugs market has been growing over the last decade. A combination of significant new market launches, and corporate activities has changed the outlook of the pharmaceutical industry towards this market. The dermatological drugs market in 2018 was reported to be US$ 26.23bn. Visiongain's analysis of the market shows Humira, Stelara, Enbrel, Remicade, Otezla and Cosentyx among the top dermatological drugs driving the market at present.

• Assessment of the leading companies in the global dermatological drugs market. The list below shows some of the companies that are discussed in the report:

• Abbvie Inc.

• Allergan plc

• Almirall S.A.

• Amgen

• Astellas

• Bayer

• Concert Pharmaceuticals

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Galderma

• GlaxoSmithkline plc (GSK)

• Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

• Leo Pharma A/S

• Lupin Ltd

• Mayne Pharma

• Other companies

• Epiduo

• Differin

• Stelara

• Remicade

• Humira

• Valtrex

• Lamisil

• Bactroban

• Dermovate

• Zyvox

• Protopic

• Solodyn

• Ziana

• Taltz

• Cosentyx

• Aczone

• Cubicin

• Elocon

• Absorica /Epirus

• Enbrel

• Doryx

• Canesten

• Bepanthen/Bepanthol

