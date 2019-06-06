

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Thursday as investors bet global central banks would respond with fresh stimulus this year to head off a global recession.



The European Central Bank reviews its monetary policy later today, with investors looking for a significant dovish shift from the central bank to spur growth.



The benchmark DAX was up 63 points or 0.53 percent at 12,043 after edging up 0.1 percent the previous day.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen edged up slightly. The precision mechanical engineering company said it has entered the new financial year 2019/2020 with caution, as the global economic slowdown over recent months was reflected in a reduction in momentum in terms of orders for new machinery.



In economic releases, Germany's factory orders expanded at a slower pace in April on weak domestic demand, data from Destatis showed.



Factory orders grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, weaker than the revised 0.8 percent increase seen in March. However, the latest increase was slightly faster than the expected 0.2 percent.



