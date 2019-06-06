The "Baby Food Market in Ukraine, 2016-2018 (set of 4 reports)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report represents a detailed description of the baby food market in Ukraine for 0-36 months babies manufactured industrially and packed up in an aseptic or hermetic package stating baby age when the manufacturer recommends introducing this food to a baby. For instance, 0 months, 4 months, 6 months etc.
The set of 4 reports includes:
- Baby Food Market in Ukraine, Q1 2016-2018
- Baby Food Market in Ukraine, Q1-Q2 2016-2018
- Baby Food Market in Ukraine, Q1-Q3 2016-2018
- Baby Food Market in Ukraine, Q1-Q4 2016-2018
2014 analysis is made in comparison to 2016 and 2018 in full sizes (tons) by trademarks and categories: liquid fermented dairy products, milk, JNSD, fruits-and-vegetables preserves, canned meat, infant formula, baby cereals, baby cottage cheese and baby dairy cream.
The information can be interested in baby food manufacturers, package manufacturers (liquid carton, glass, tin, PET, HDPE, film, pouch and others), packing and sealing equipment manufacturers, investment companies etc.
Reasons to Buy:
- These Reports are an essential guide for baby food and package professionals;
- Analysis efficacy and regularity (quarter frequency) enables to trace/double check the latest tendencies in the markets;
- The reports cover 9 categories of baby food;
- Comfortable formats for fast analysis.
The data formats:
- For Single User the data is accessible in PDF format as diagram
- For Enterprisewide the data is accessible in PDF, PowerPoint as diagrams and Excel (customized for work with pivot tables)
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Overview
- Baby Food Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons 2016-2018
- Baby Food Market by Categories, tons 2016-2018
- Structure of Baby Food Market by Categories (% of tons) 2016-2018
2. Market by Categories:
Liquid Fermented Dairy Products
- The market of Liquid Fermented Dairy Products by Origin: Import vs Local, tons 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Liquid Fermented Dairy Products, tons 2016-2018
- Structure of Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market by TM (% of tons) 2016-2018
Milk
- Milk Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Milk Market, tons 2016-2018
- Milk Market Structure by (% of tons) 2016-2018
JNSD
- JNSD Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons 2016-2018
- Rating in the JNSD Market, tons 2016-2018
- JNSD Market Structure by (% of tons) 2016-2018
Fruit Vegetable Puree
- Fruit Vegetable Puree Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Fruit Vegetable Puree Market, tons 2016-2018
- Structure of Fruit Vegetable Puree Market by (% of tons) 2016-2018
Canned Meat Fish
- Canned Meat Fish Market by Origin: Import vs Local, tons 2016-2018
- TM Rating in the Canned Meat Fish Market, tons 2016-2018
- Structure of Canned Meat Fish Market by TM (% of tons) 2016-2018
3. Package Structure Market by Kinds of Package
- Package Structure in the Liquid Fermented Dairy Products Market, (% of tons) 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the Milk Market, (% of tons) 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the JNSD Market, (% of tons) 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the Fruit Vegetable Puree Market, (% of tons) 2016-2018
- Package Structure in the Canned Meat Fish Market, (% of tons) 2016-2018
Companies Mentioned
- Agusha (PepsiCo)
- Chudo-Chado (Vitmark)
- Gerber (Nestle)
- Ham (HAM)
- HiPP (HiPP)
- Karapuz (Asotsiatsiia dytiachoho kharchuvannia)
- Tyoma (Danone)
- Yagotyns'ke dlya ditey (Milk alliance)
- Zlagoda (Kombynat Prydneprovskyi)
