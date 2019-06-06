Featuring speakers from SPRING Axel Springer, IBM, Talpa Network, and Barceló among others, this year's conference showcases Tealium's expansive experience and expertise

Digital Velocity, the annual conference hosted by leading real-time customer data orchestration solution provider Tealium, is returning to London with a European-wide focus.

Taking place at The Brewery from 11th-12th June, the event promises to deliver innovative ideas around digital and data transformation in real-time enterprises from brand leaders across Europe. The European focus reflects the significant breadth and depth of Tealium's expertise, offering solutions that empower businesses across the region.

Celebrating its 20th Digital Velocity, Tealium will offer valuable insights to Digital Velocity Europe attendees, aimed at helping them achieve their customer data goals through thought leadership presentations, deep dive product sessions, and intimate group training. Headlining the agenda, Information is Beautiful founder David McCandless will discuss the power of visualisation to interpret data insights. Lalitha Krishnamoorthy, Director of Engineering at digital analytics platform IBM, will share how to prepare data for the digital revolution and Wouter Postma, VP of Platform and Architecture, Talpa Network speaks about the company's data-driven strategy.

Other speakers include Johanna Álvarez, AdTech Attribution Modelling Specialist at Barceló, Marcus Ambrus, Managing Partner at Plan.net, Tamás Szabó, Team Lead Platform Insights at Rakuten and Robin Geier, Senior Manager Programmatic and Display and Leonard Kehl, Senior Product Manager Data, at SPRING Axel Springer.

"We are delighted to be bringing Digital Velocity back to London this year, sharing our innovative solutions and customer experiences with attendees from across Europe," commented Lindsay McEwan, VP and Managing Director, EMEA. "With the digital landscape growing in complexity and an increasing number of companies claiming to empower organisations to get to grips with their data, business leaders need clarity. Digital Velocity allows us to have these valuable conversations and share our team's vast knowledge with our customers to inform genuine business transformation."

In addition to the conference speakers, Tealium's data experts will be sharing best practices with training sessions looking at cross-device analytics, gaining actionable insights, and personalisation, as well as other key challenges that organisations face.

