

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Thursday as investors pinned their hopes on central banks cutting interest rates this year to boost slowing global growth.



The European Central Bank announces its interest rate decision later today. It remains to be seen whether ECB President Mario Draghi will shift to a more dovish tone and signal openness to further policy easing in the press conference.



On the data front, a report showed that the Eurozone economy expanded by 0.4 percent sequentially in the three months to March of 2019, matching the previous estimate.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 34 points or 0.64 percent at 5,325 after gaining half a percent in the previous session.



Credit Agricole shares were marginally lower. The lender said its profitability - as measured by return on tangible equity - will slow down to 11 percent in 2022 from 12.7 percent in 2018.



Retail giant Carrefour declined 1.7 percent after attributing a recent increase in sales to its use of blockchain tracking.



Rémy Cointreau, a wine and spirits company, fell over 2 percent after laying out its medium-term outlook.



