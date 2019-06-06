Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: PDMR transaction 06-Jun-2019 / 11:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LENTA LTD. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Edward Doeffinger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operational Officer b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Lenta Ltd. b) LEI 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of GDRs representing ordinary shares of Lenta the financial Ltd instrument, type of instrument Identification code US52634T2006 b) Nature of the Disposal transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 3.60 USD 563,375 GDRs d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 563,375 GDRs volume 3.60 USD - Price e) Date of the 2019-06-03 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: DSH TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 Sequence No.: 9292 EQS News ID: 820613 End of Announcement EQS News Service

