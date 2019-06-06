CarvaNum is the Company's Fifth E.U. Notified Product

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the "Company") (OTCQB Venture Market: INNV), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced that it has received the CPNP notification number required to commercialize CarvaNum, its product for muscle recovery, in all 28 member countries of the European Union. This represents the fifth Innovus Pharma product to receive CPNP notification in the European Union so far, the others being Zestra, Zestra Glide, Sensum+, and Diabasens. The product will be available as an over the counter ("OTC") or behind the counter product and does not require a prescription.

"We are pleased to announce the receipt of the CPNP in the European Union for CarvaNum. CarvaNum's market for muscle recovery is fairly large in the E.U. and we look forward to growing it along with our other products in that region," said Innovus Pharma CEO, Dr. Bassam Damaj. "We will continue to file for approval for other products in the European Union, as we expect to grow our approved and/or notified product portfolio there in 2019 to also include Vesele, UriVarx, Prostagorx, ArthriVarx, Trexar and BH Testosterone."

Innovus is also working on filing for CarvaNum as a homeopathic drug for muscle cramps in the U.S. and Canada.

About CarvaNum

CarvaNum is a proprietary topical product designed as a muscle recovery cream containing the proprietary ingredient carvacrol to increase muscle strength, L-Arginine and L-Citrulline for blood flow and magnesium sulfate to prevent muscle cramps.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, Innovus Pharma is an emerging over the counter ("OTC") consumer goods and specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing and development of safe and effective non-prescription medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and vitality and respiratory diseases. Innovus Pharma delivers innovative and uniquely presented and packaged health solutions through its (a) OTC medicines and consumer and health products, which we market directly, (b) commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists and therapists, and (c) directly to consumers through our on-line channels, retailers and wholesalers. The Company is dedicated to being a leader in developing and marketing new OTC and branded Abbreviated New Drug Application ("ANDA") products. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities where existing prescription drugs have recently, or are expected to, change from prescription (or Rx) to OTC.

For more information, go to www.innovuspharma.com; www.zestra.com; www.ejectdelay.com; www.myvesele.com; www.urivarx.com; www.sensumplus.com; www.myandroferti.com; www.beyondhumantestosterone.com; www.getbeyondhuman.com; www.trybeyondhuman.com; www.recalmax.com; www.prostagorx.com; www.zestra.com; www.zestraglide.com; www.fluticare.com; www.allervarx.com; www.apeaz.com; www.diabasens.com; www.supplementhunt.com and www.carvanum.com.

Innovus Pharma's Forward-Looking Safe Harbor:

Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended: with the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, receiving patent protection for any of its products, to successfully commercialize CarvaNum in the European Union and to achieve its other product development, commercialization, financial and staffing objectives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website or without charge from the Company.

