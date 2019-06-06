

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday as oil prices recovered some ground after falling into a bear market and investors bet on fresh stimulus from global central banks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 46 points or 0.64 percent at 7,267 after edging up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



Aviva Plc shares dropped 1.8 percent. The insurer has unveiled plans to cut about 1,800 jobs across the group over the next three years, as part of its efforts to save 300 million pounds per year.



Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto edged up slightly after it issued an exploration update in relation to the Winu project in the Yeneena Basin of the Paterson Province in Western Australia.



Drug major AstraZeneca advanced 1.4 percent. The company announced that the Phase III ELEVATE-TN trial of Calquence (acalabrutinib) met primary endpoint at interim analysis in previously-untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.



Entertainment One soared 15 percent. The company behind Peppa Pig denied media reports that President Mark Gordon would leave the company.



