Skid Steer Loader Market is Anticipated to Grow Significantly due to Rise in Number of Infrastructural Projects by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Skid Steer Loader Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to the rise in number of infrastructural projects. Skid steer loader is a four-wheeled vehicle that has no steering mechanism. The vehicle holds a straight and fixed alignment on the machine body. It uses different attachments for performing wide range of tasks like grading, excavation, demolition, etc. The compact size of the vehicle makes it ideal for numerous indoor applications where large equipment does not fit.

Skid steer loader market is driven by the growing projects like construction of roads, rails, highways, ports, etc., increasing focus on smart cities, applications in mining and agriculture activities, increasing migration towards urban areas, and growing industrialization and urbanization. Developments in the infrastructure projects include adopting of new technologies in construction activities, which again drives the market. The loaders can fit with attachments, such as backhoe, angle broom, and help in activities like trenching, digging, breaking concrete, vertical lifting, hauling, and palletizing. However, significant initial investment and high cost involved in preventive maintenance is expected to hamper the market.

The trend observed in skid steer loader market is increasing number of rental system of skid steer loaders. Skid steer loaders are increasingly rented in small and medium sized organizations. Hence, prominent vendors in the market are focusing on rental system of the vehicle. Skid steer loader market is categorized on the basis of lifting capacity, application and geography. On the basis of lifting capacity, skid steer loader market is divided into up to 1550 lb., 1550 lb. - 2000 lb., 2000 lb. - 3000 lb., 3000 - 4000 lb., and more than 4000 lb. In terms of application, skid steer loader market is divided into residential sector and infrastructure sector. Infrastructure sector leads the market due to increased use in various applications.

Geographically, skid steer loader market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to rise in construction activities in both commercial and residential sectors. Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute significantly to the skid steer loader market owing to potential urbanization and growing industrialization. Middle East and Africa region is also expected to lead the market due to hosting of key events, such as Qatar Expo, Dubai Expo 2020, and FIFA World Cup 2022.

The top players in skid steer loader market include Wacker Neuson SE, AB Volvo, JCB Construction Equipment, Doosan company (Bobcat Company), LiuGong Machinery Europe BV, CNH Industrial America LLC, Toyota Corporation (Toyota Skid Steer Loader), Deere & Company, Kubota Canada, Komatsu Ltd., Hanenberg Materieel Ltd., Manitou Group (Manitou Americas, Inc.), CNH Industrial America LLC, and Terex Corporation.

Global Market for skid steer loader to 2023 offers detailed coverage of skid steer loader industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading skid steer loader producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the skid steer loader.

