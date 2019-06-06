Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.15p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.08p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 358.90p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---